CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions

In a high-profile gold smuggling case in Kerala, three senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) – Kadakampally Surendran, Thomas Isaac, and P Sivaramakrishnan – have held back from filing a defamation lawsuit against Swapna Suresh, the key accused. This comes despite their party’s approval to initiate legal proceedings against Swapna, who had previously levelled serious accusations of misconduct against these leaders. The CPI(M) had, a year ago, publicly authorised legal action against Swapna following her allegations.

Accusations Against CPI(M) Leaders and Kerala Chief Minister

Swapna Suresh also took aim at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, accusing them of amassing unaccounted wealth and engaging in questionable transactions. She presented her case assertively, challenging the CPI(M) leaders to sue her for defamation. Swapna claimed to possess significant evidence to support her allegations, including audio clips and confidential statements submitted to the court.

Party’s Inaction Raises Eyebrows

The CPI(M) leaders’ lack of action regarding Swapna’s allegations has been noticed by some within the party. Observers speculate that their failure to pursue legal recourse might inadvertently lend credibility to Swapna’s claims. The situation is further complicated by Swapna’s release of pictures showing her with Sivaramakrishnan, who initially denied her allegations but has since maintained a silence.

Defamation Lawsuit – A Pending Decision?

As the CPI(M) leaders continue to refrain from filing a lawsuit, the possibility of Swapna’s allegations being true appears to gain ground. The lack of a clear response from the accused leaders leaves the situation open-ended, allowing room for further speculation and doubts. With evidence purportedly on her side, Swapna Suresh’s challenge to the CPI(M) leaders remains unaddressed. The question now is, will these leaders step up and take legal action, or will their silence continue to fuel the controversy?