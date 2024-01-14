en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat

Political tension in Rampurhat, West Bengal, reached a new high following a controversial incident involving CPIM leader, Dhar Dipsita. Reportedly, Dipsita was accused of directing attacks against the Hindu community. The situation intensified when a Hindu resident challenged her actions, leading to a scenario where the individual was allegedly assaulted by CPIM workers.

Religious Confrontation Ignites

Details of the incidence suggest a heated religious confrontation during an SFI rally, where the Hindu resident questioned Dipsita’s focus on the Ram Mandir and the Hindu community. The response to this challenge was met with brute force, as the individual was assaulted by goons associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

Dipsita’s Reaction Under Scrutiny

Dipsita Dhar, despite witnessing the assault, allegedly made no attempt to intervene. Instead, she has been accused of playing the victim card, further escalating the already tense situation. The leader compared the protester to a ‘short-sighted’ patient, an analogy that has since been criticized by many.

Impact on Rampurhat’s Sociopolitical Climate

This incident has sparked further religious confrontation in Rampurhat, casting a blight on the city’s sociopolitical climate. It serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing religious and political conflicts that continue to plague certain parts of India. The event also underscores the potential volatility of such conflicts, particularly when they intersect with the realm of politics.

0
Crime India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Odisha Fraudster Posing as IPS Officer Arrested for Duping Contractor
A duplicitous tale of deception and fraud unfolded in Odisha as a 34-year-old man, Manoj Kumar Majhi, was arrested for conning a contractor out of over Rs 7 lakh. Majhi, masquerading as a senior IPS officer and Superintendent of Police in Odisha’s vigilance department, was apprehended near his village in the Krushnaprasad area in Puri
Odisha Fraudster Posing as IPS Officer Arrested for Duping Contractor
RCMP Officer's Use of Force in Bigstone Cree Nation Deemed Lawful Despite Severe Injuries
9 mins ago
RCMP Officer's Use of Force in Bigstone Cree Nation Deemed Lawful Despite Severe Injuries
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
10 mins ago
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
Alleged Rape by CEO Shakes Delhi's Corporate World: An NRI Victim's Ordeal
2 mins ago
Alleged Rape by CEO Shakes Delhi's Corporate World: An NRI Victim's Ordeal
Barangay Officials Call for Government Intervention against Teenage Disturbances in Paombong, Bulacan
3 mins ago
Barangay Officials Call for Government Intervention against Teenage Disturbances in Paombong, Bulacan
Prominent Punjab Political Leader Sonu Cheema Assassinated in Broad Daylight
9 mins ago
Prominent Punjab Political Leader Sonu Cheema Assassinated in Broad Daylight
Latest Headlines
World News
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
35 seconds
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
2 mins
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
2 mins
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
2 mins
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
Sir Keir Starmer Clarifies Stance on UK Military Action
2 mins
Sir Keir Starmer Clarifies Stance on UK Military Action
Shams Mulani's Nine-Wicket Haul Sets Mumbai on Victory Path in Ranji Trophy
2 mins
Shams Mulani's Nine-Wicket Haul Sets Mumbai on Victory Path in Ranji Trophy
Kenny Tete's Eco-friendly Departure Post Chelsea Defeat and Fulham's Strategic Contract Extension
3 mins
Kenny Tete's Eco-friendly Departure Post Chelsea Defeat and Fulham's Strategic Contract Extension
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: The Future of Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: The Future of Cancer Treatment
Controversy Surrounds VAR Decision in Recent Football Match
3 mins
Controversy Surrounds VAR Decision in Recent Football Match
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app