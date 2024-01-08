en English
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
In a notable departure from traditional norms, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) in Kerala has shown a newfound acceptance for individual eulogization, a shift brought into sharp focus following the release of a song praising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The song, which has stirred controversy, has not been met with condemnation from the party leadership, signaling a change in attitude towards public adulation of individual leaders within the CPI(M).

Shift from Past Practices

Historically, the CPI(M) has been known to discourage the eulogization of individual leaders. This was evident when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chastised former Chief Minister and party rival VS Achuthanandan for lacking support within the party. The party’s leadership also intervened to curb the rise in popularity of party veteran P Jayarajan, who was gaining traction on his ‘PJ Army’ social media page.

New Acceptance for Individual Eulogization

However, the party’s stance appears to have evolved. EP Jayarajan, a veteran leader and Left Democratic Front convener, has openly stated that there is nothing wrong with songs or films that celebrate popular individuals. This statement, coupled with the absence of condemnation for the song praising Vijayan, indicates a newfound acceptance within the CPI(M) for public adulation of its leaders.

Changes in Party Dynamics

This change in attitude was further underscored when Saji Cherian, the State Minister for Culture, faced criticism for revisiting a statement by a Bishop that compared Vijayan to a god. This incident, along with the party’s support for the song, reflects the evolving dynamics within CPI(M) in its approach towards the celebration of individual leaders.

The song, released on a YouTube channel, has sparked discussions and debates, with the Governor also getting embroiled in the controversy as he accepted a protest against the government. The incident marks a significant shift in the party’s stance and could potentially initiate new debates about the role of individual leaders within the CPI(M).

India Politics Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

