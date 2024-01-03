en English
Crime

CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
In a recent escalation of tensions, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), has pointed an accusatory finger at a BJP functionary, alleging an illicit attempt to seize land from two Scheduled Caste farmers in Ramanaickenpalayam. The accusations flew as Mevai Shanmugaraja, the CPI(M) district secretary, accompanied by farmers and party cadres, presented a petition to the Salem District Superintendent of Police on January 2, 2024.

Accusations against BJP Member

The BJP member under scrutiny has been identified as Gunasekaran. The farmers at the heart of the dispute, Kannaiyan and Krishnan, had recently found themselves facing summons from the Enforcement Directorate. They were to be investigated under the auspices of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Shanmugaraja is adamant that this action is nothing more than a politically motivated maneuver orchestrated by the BJP.

The CPI(M)’s Stance

The CPI(M) has responded to this situation by calling for a police inquiry into the matter. The party’s primary goal is to safeguard the rights of the farmers and see that appropriate action is taken against the accused BJP functionary. This incident has further deepened the rift between the two parties, stirring up political unrest in the region.

Another Case of Political Misconduct?

In unrelated news, the Vice Chancellor of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture Technology and Sciences found himself behind bars on charges of attempted murder. This follows an incident where two unidentified individuals opened fire at a vehicle belonging to a former BJP leader. The VC stands accused of conspiring to orchestrate a mass religious conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh. Despite his appeal, the Allahabad High Court declined to quash an FIR registered against the VC and other officials of SHUATS on charges of illegal religious conversion. This incident serves as another stark reminder of the deep-seated issues plaguing the political landscape in India.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

