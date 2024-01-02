en English
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services

In a recent meeting held at the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, D. Ayyappan, Secretary of the CPI (M) Andaman & Nicobar State Organising Committee, met with the Director of Shipping Services to address multiple concerns related to the region’s shipping sector. The assembly was marked by a call for the acquisition of more appropriate vessels to facilitate mainland-island and inter-island transportation, with a particular emphasis on the need for additional cargo ships.

Impending Rules and Proposed Solutions

Ayyappan’s appeal for more cargo vessels is underlined by a forthcoming rule that, as of 2026, private cargo ships exceeding 25 years of age will be prohibited from operating in Indian ports. This impending regulation necessitates a prompt response from the region’s shipping authorities to prevent a potential crisis in goods transportation.

Boosting Transportation to Southern Islands

In addition to advocating for more cargo ships, Ayyappan also proposed the purchase of more Sentinel-type vessels. These ships are seen as ideal for catering to Car Nicobar and other southern islands, given their design and operational capabilities. The acquisition of these vessels would significantly enhance accessibility to these remote areas and facilitate better connectivity.

Praise and Suggestions for Improvement

The CPI (M) Secretary was appreciative of the Director of Shipping Services for announcing ship schedules a month in advance, a move that greatly aids in planning and logistics. However, he also expressed concern over the frequency of voyage cancellations and urged the Director to implement measures to minimize these disruptions. In response to Ayyappan’s concerns, the Director assured him that appropriate actions would be undertaken to address the issues raised during the meeting.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

