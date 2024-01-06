CPAC Chair Schlapp Criticizes Democrats’ Stance on States’ Rights in Potential Trump Ban

CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp has publicly criticized Democrats for their stance on states’ rights, specifically in relation to potential bans on Donald Trump’s candidacy.

Schlapp’s criticism came during his appearance on “The Record With Greta Van Susteren”, where he discussed comments made by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi suggested that it was within states’ rights to ban Trump under the 14th Amendment, a viewpoint which Schlapp contends is a departure from the Democrats’ typical position.

Schlapp argued that Democrats have traditionally been averse to championing states’ rights, favoring federal control and nationwide policies.

However, he notes an apparent shift in this stance in the context of the potential banning of Donald Trump’s candidacy.

According to Schlapp, this change in position is a calculated move by the Democrats to influence the selection of the Republican nominee for the upcoming elections in November.