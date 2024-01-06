en English
Politics

CPAC Chair Schlapp Criticizes Democrats’ Stance on States’ Rights in Potential Trump Ban

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
CPAC Chair Schlapp Criticizes Democrats' Stance on States' Rights in Potential Trump Ban

CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp has publicly criticized Democrats for their stance on states’ rights, specifically in relation to potential bans on Donald Trump’s candidacy.

Schlapp’s criticism came during his appearance on “The Record With Greta Van Susteren”, where he discussed comments made by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi suggested that it was within states’ rights to ban Trump under the 14th Amendment, a viewpoint which Schlapp contends is a departure from the Democrats’ typical position.

Schlapp argued that Democrats have traditionally been averse to championing states’ rights, favoring federal control and nationwide policies.

However, he notes an apparent shift in this stance in the context of the potential banning of Donald Trump’s candidacy.

According to Schlapp, this change in position is a calculated move by the Democrats to influence the selection of the Republican nominee for the upcoming elections in November.

Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

