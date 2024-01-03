en English
Politics

CPA Delays Negotiations with Firefighters Union Amid Representation Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
In a significant development, the Commonwealth Ports Authority (CPA) has deferred negotiations with the Northern Marianas Professional Firefighters Union (NMIPFU) over a collective bargaining agreement. The decision comes amidst unresolved issues concerning NMIPFU’s assertion of being the sole representative for all full-time firefighters in the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).

Union’s Claim of Exclusive Representation

In November, NMIPFU President, Fire Capt. Paul B. Sasamoto, communicated to CPA’s Executive Director, Leo Tudela, the union’s stance as the exclusive representative for all full-time firefighters. This representation includes those serving in CPA’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) unit. Sasamoto extended an invitation to embark on negotiations addressing critical labor and employee relation issues.

CPA’s Hesitation and Concerns

However, the response from Tudela delineated CPA’s reluctance to acknowledge NMIPFU as the lone representative. His hesitation stemmed from uncertainties about the union’s actual representation of all CPA-ARFF’s firefighters. Tudela highlighted that the submitted list of firefighters consisted solely of those stationed in Saipan. He raised pertinent questions about whether the representation should also extend to managers, supervisors, and dual-purpose firefighters/port police serving in other locations.

Moreover, Tudela voiced concerns about the method of obtaining signatures that backed the union. He suggested that signing a petition might not be a reliable indicator of employee support. CPA, therefore, is seeking clarity on the composition of the bargaining unit and verification of the union’s majority status.

Awaiting Resolution

Until these concerns are adequately addressed, CPA will refrain from entering into collective bargaining discussions. To resolve the quandary, Sasamoto has called for specific details from CPA about the information required to address their doubts regarding the union’s representation and majority status.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

