en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Cow Vigilantes Gain Political Power in India Ahead of 2024 Elections

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:40 pm EST
Cow Vigilantes Gain Political Power in India Ahead of 2024 Elections

As the 2024 Indian elections approach, cow vigilantes, otherwise known as Gau Rakshaks, have been leveraging their roles to climb the political ladder. One such example is Vishnu Dabad, a 30-year-old member of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Dabad credits his rise from poverty to local politician to his work as a cow protector. This phenomenon is not isolated. A wave of Hindu nationalism, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2014, has seen activists take laws against cattle slaughter and beef consumption into their own hands.

From Vigilantes to Politicians

Based on interviews with over 90 vigilantes, BJP leaders, and political analysts, a trend emerges. Cow protection serves as a stepping stone for young men to enter politics, often pushing a hardline majoritarian agenda. With no official census of cow activist numbers, estimates from their leaders suggest that over 300,000 Hindu men are involved in these groups.

The Human Cost of Cow Protection

The involvement of these activists in politics is a cause for concern, especially for India’s minority communities such as Muslims, who have suffered cow-related violence. According to Human Rights Watch, at least 44 people, 36 of them Muslims, were killed in such violence from May 2015 to December 2018. Furthermore, the Documentation of the Oppressed database recorded 206 instances of cow-related violence from July 2014 to August 2022.

Political Backing Despite Violent Reputation

Despite Prime Minister Modi’s criticism of criminal violence by activists, his party continues to court their support. The BJP, which governs most states with cow slaughter bans in place, often relies on these vigilantes for enforcement. Videos of their raids on alleged cow smugglers help them mobilize support and funds. Dabad himself has been involved in violent confrontations and has faced criminal complaints, though most have been dismissed. The political clout of cow protectors remains strong, with elected officials from various levels of government seeking their backing.

0
Human Rights India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Children March in New York: A Young Voice for the Palestinian Cause

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Coercing Homeless Woman into Prostitution

By Salman Khan

2023: A Year Illuminated by Acts of Kindness

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Gaza in Crisis: Escalating Conflict and a Looming Humanitarian Disaster

By Bijay Laxmi

Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emer ...
@Health · 3 hours
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emer ...
heart comment 0
UK Court Upholds Criminal’s Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights Grounds

By Dil Bar Irshad

UK Court Upholds Criminal's Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights Grounds
A Cookie for a Son: A Father’s Loss Highlights Gaza’s Tragedy

By BNN Correspondents

A Cookie for a Son: A Father's Loss Highlights Gaza's Tragedy
The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Story of Lost Innocence and Shattered Lives

By BNN Correspondents

The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Story of Lost Innocence and Shattered Lives
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Salman Akhtar

Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
5 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
8 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
15 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
15 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
22 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
23 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
25 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
36 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
58 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app