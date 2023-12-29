Cow Vigilantes Gain Political Power in India Ahead of 2024 Elections

As the 2024 Indian elections approach, cow vigilantes, otherwise known as Gau Rakshaks, have been leveraging their roles to climb the political ladder. One such example is Vishnu Dabad, a 30-year-old member of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Dabad credits his rise from poverty to local politician to his work as a cow protector. This phenomenon is not isolated. A wave of Hindu nationalism, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2014, has seen activists take laws against cattle slaughter and beef consumption into their own hands.

From Vigilantes to Politicians

Based on interviews with over 90 vigilantes, BJP leaders, and political analysts, a trend emerges. Cow protection serves as a stepping stone for young men to enter politics, often pushing a hardline majoritarian agenda. With no official census of cow activist numbers, estimates from their leaders suggest that over 300,000 Hindu men are involved in these groups.

The Human Cost of Cow Protection

The involvement of these activists in politics is a cause for concern, especially for India’s minority communities such as Muslims, who have suffered cow-related violence. According to Human Rights Watch, at least 44 people, 36 of them Muslims, were killed in such violence from May 2015 to December 2018. Furthermore, the Documentation of the Oppressed database recorded 206 instances of cow-related violence from July 2014 to August 2022.

Political Backing Despite Violent Reputation

Despite Prime Minister Modi’s criticism of criminal violence by activists, his party continues to court their support. The BJP, which governs most states with cow slaughter bans in place, often relies on these vigilantes for enforcement. Videos of their raids on alleged cow smugglers help them mobilize support and funds. Dabad himself has been involved in violent confrontations and has faced criminal complaints, though most have been dismissed. The political clout of cow protectors remains strong, with elected officials from various levels of government seeking their backing.