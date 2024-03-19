COVID-19 Fund Mismanagement: House Questions BOI on Unrecovered Grants

In a significant development, the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has put the Bank of Industry (BOI) under the microscope over the mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds. Specifically, the focus is on the unrecovered micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) offtake grants from 19,538 Nigerians. This inquiry aims to shed light on the stewardship of a substantial N75 billion allocated to combat the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigating the Allocation and Management of Funds

The scrutiny intensified during a session in Abuja, where the BOI's handling of these funds, intended for various relief programs, was questioned. The bank, represented by Mr. Omar Shekarau, Executive Director of Small and Medium Enterprises, disclosed that the funds were distributed across five tracks of implementation. Despite the well-intended structure, a significant breach was identified under the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme, where 19,538 beneficiaries failed to fulfill their delivery obligations after receiving mobilization fees.

Challenges in Recovery and Accountability

The committee's probing revealed a complex scenario of fund distribution and the challenges in ensuring accountability. While the BOI received a N9 billion running cost from the total fund, the failure of numerous beneficiaries to comply with their contractual obligations has raised concerns over the effectiveness of the recovery mechanisms in place. The bank pointed to the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency as the body responsible for loan recovery, suggesting a multi-agency collaboration in addressing the fallout.

Future Implications and the Call for Transparency

This ongoing investigation brings to the forefront the critical need for transparency and accountability in the management of public funds, especially those earmarked for crisis management and economic recovery. As the committee demands the submission of relevant documents for a thorough review, the outcome of this probe could have far-reaching implications for future government interventions and the operational frameworks of involved agencies.

The situation underscores the complexities of managing large-scale financial aid programs and highlights the importance of robust oversight mechanisms. As the investigation continues, stakeholders await decisive action that will not only address the current discrepancies but also pave the way for more effective governance of public resources.