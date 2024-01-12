en English
Courts & Law

Zambian Journalist Alleges Assault by MP in Court Testimony

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:17 pm EST
In a riveting testimony at the Lusaka Magistrate Court, a journalist from the Times of Zambia, Henry Chunza, relayed a shocking encounter with Given Katuta, the Chiengi Member of Parliament. Chunza alleges that Katuta subjected him to a verbal assault, derogatively referring to him as the ‘son of a dog’ and proceeding to spit on him. This unsettling incident reportedly transpired within the walls of the parliament buildings.

Caught in the Act

Chunza had been conducting his professional duties during a period when Katuta had been suspended for misconduct. He had taken photographs of the controversial MP within the parliamentary complex, seemingly inciting her wrath. The Times of Zambia journalist found himself at the receiving end of an aggressive confrontation initiated by Katuta.

A Harrowing Experience

Chunza narrated the ordeal, stating that the altercation left him feeling traumatised. In his recount, he mentioned that Katuta and her associates demanded he delete the pictures of her. These allegations raise grave concerns about the state of press freedom, particularly the safety and respect accorded to journalists while performing their duties.

Legal Proceedings in Motion

Chunza’s testimony is part of ongoing legal proceedings addressing the behavior of MP Katuta towards a member of the press. The case shines a glaring spotlight on the need for a safe and respectful environment for journalists, as well as accountability for those who violate these principles. While the outcome of the case remains pending, it represents a pivotal moment in the dialogue surrounding press freedom in Zambia.

Courts & Law Zambia
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

