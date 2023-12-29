YouTuber Summoned to Court for Alleged Unlawful Broadcast of Defamation Trial

In an unprecedented move, a Federal Court judge has ordered Glenn Logan, a YouTuber, to appear in court over allegations of illegally broadcasting the defamation trial of Bruce Lehrmann on YouTube. Logan, who has not yet been charged with contempt, is accused of posting nine videos on a YouTube channel named Feminism Debunked, two of which remain accessible online.

The YouTube Channel at the Heart of the Controversy

Known for its content attacking women and condemning feminism, the channel has amassed over 3,500 subscribers. The channel hosts videos related to high-profile individuals like sexual assault survivor Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins, and journalist Lisa Wilkinson. The contentious videos are said to be in contravention of the Federal Court’s prohibition on rebroadcasting the trial.

The Lehrmann Defamation Case

Bruce Lehrmann is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with Lisa Wilkinson and Network Ten, stemming from an interview with Brittany Higgins. Lehrmann has been accused of raping Higgins in Parliament House in 2019, an allegation he vehemently denies. The criminal proceedings against Lehrmann were dropped in December, but the defamation case continued for the final five weeks of the year.

Upholding Court Integrity and Privacy Laws

Justice Michael Lee, presiding over the Lehrmann defamation trial, has been relentless in his pursuit of maintaining court integrity and upholding privacy laws. He went as far as directing Google, the parent company of YouTube, to reveal the identity of the person responsible for the YouTube account in question. The court’s stern action against Logan underlines the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to protecting court proceedings from unauthorized distribution and ensuring privacy laws are adhered to. The decision in the matter has yet to be made by Justice Lee.