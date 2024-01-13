YouTuber Ordered to Pay Rs 50 Lakh for Defaming Transgender Spokesperson

The Madras High Court has ruled in a landmark decision, ordering YouTuber Joe Michael Praveen to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to Apsara Reddy, a transgender spokesperson for the AIADMK. This case marks a significant victory against hate speech, which has increasingly found a platform on social media.

Defamation Case

Apsara Reddy lodged a petition detailing the continuous defamation she had endured at the hands of Praveen since her refusal to collaborate with him in 2017. She cited at least 10 YouTube videos where Praveen had made derogatory remarks about her, including insensitive comments about her sex-change surgery. This persistent defamation led to severe mental distress for Apsara, requiring psychological counselling, and it also resulted in the cancellation of significant events she was scheduled to participate in.

Court’s Ruling

The court, presided over by Justice N Sathish Kumar, found Praveen guilty of disseminating defamatory content, leading to substantial harm and humiliation for Apsara. The court’s decision underlined that the right to post on social media is not absolute and must not infringe on others’ privacy rights. Offering a stern warning against the propagation of such malicious content, Justice Kumar ordered Praveen to pay Rs 50 lakh, recognizing the malicious and defamatory nature of the statements.

Impact on Transgender Community

The judgement shines a spotlight on the detrimental impact of hate speech on the transgender community, which often struggles to access housing, education, employment, and societal acceptance. Apsara expressed her gratitude towards the judiciary, emphasizing the significance of this decision in the fight against hate speech. The case also served to remind social media platforms of their responsibility in preventing the spread of hate speech and defamation.