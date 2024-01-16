Yorkville District 115 School Board Violates Illinois Open Meetings Act

In a notable decision, the Illinois Attorney General has found the Yorkville District 115 School Board in breach of the state's Open Meetings Act. The violation stems from the board's deliberation in closed executive sessions over the removal of Bryan Stevenson's memoir 'Just Mercy' from the Yorkville High School curriculum - a discussion that, as per the Act, should have been public.

Interpretation of the Open Meetings Act

The Open Meetings Act of Illinois specifies 40 justified reasons for public body discussions to occur behind closed doors. However, curriculum matters do not fall under any of these categories. The Yorkville District 115 School Board had contended that the closed negotiations were necessary to protect the identity of the parent and student who lodged a complaint against the book's inclusion in the curriculum and to discuss potential actions against the teacher who recommended it.

Controversy over 'Just Mercy'

'Just Mercy', a memoir penned by attorney Bryan Stevenson, was at the center of this dispute. The book was challenged by a parent who claimed it propagated a political opinion as fact. Despite the controversy, the attorney general's office, having reviewed recordings of the sessions, concluded that the discussions primarily revolved around the curriculum decision itself, thereby violating the Open Meetings Act.

Next Steps for the School Board

The School Board now has the opportunity to seek a judicial review of the attorney general's decision by early February. As of now, the board members have not responded to queries regarding whether they will challenge the decision in court.