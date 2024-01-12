World Class CEO Nate Paul Invokes Fifth Amendment in Austin Real Estate Dispute

In a courtroom in Travis County on January 11, Nate Paul, the Chief Executive Officer of World Class Holdings, exercised his constitutional right to silence, invoking the Fifth Amendment during a civil case hearing. The dispute at hand involves Karlin Real Estate LLC and Pennybacker Capital LLC, with the bone of contention being a piece of real estate in Austin, notably a sprawling 156-acre campus that was once the property of 3M Co.

World Class Defaults and Legal Disputes Escalate

World Class Holdings, with Paul at the helm, defaulted on the property in question in August 2019. The fallout of this default is now being dealt with in the courts, with lawyers representing Karlin and Pennybacker seeking approximately $1.4 million in legal fees. This significant amount is a result of a lawsuit filed by World Class, which was subsequently dismissed. The requested legal fees are partitioned between the two firms, with Pennybacker’s lawyer asking for a sum of around $380,000, and Karlin’s lawyer aiming for a heftier amount close to $1 million.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble’s Decision Awaited

The hearing was presided over by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, renowned for her strict approach when it comes to awarding attorney’s fees. With the hearing concluded, a decision is now on the horizon, likely to be delivered in early February. However, this is not the only legal hurdle Paul is dealing with. He is also confronting separate federal charges for wire fraud and making false statements to financial institutions, charges to which he has pleaded not guilty.

A Glimpse into Past Unrest and Upcoming Challenges

A previous court hearing unveiled a video from a turbulent foreclosure auction in 2021. The auction, which was marked by protests, involved properties owned by World Class. Paul, however, has denied any involvement in orchestrating the protests. Following the dismissal of their initial lawsuit, World Class Holdings has lodged an appeal for a new trial. The date for the hearing on this motion remains uncertain.