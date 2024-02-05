Worcester Officer Files Lawsuit Against City, Former Police Chief

Officer Robert Belsito of Worcester has lodged an 11-page lawsuit against the city and its former Police Chief, Steven M Sargent, demanding over $1 million in damages. The lawsuit accuses Sargent of sustained harassment that culminated in a nerve-racking episode on April 15, 2023, when Sargent allegedly steered his police cruiser menacingly towards Belsito's cruiser near the police station.

Previous Investigation and Unheeded Warnings

Prior to this event, the city had commissioned an investigation via the Mirick O'Connell law firm. The investigation, which concluded in January 2021, found Sargent guilty of inappropriate conduct towards Belsito. This included a calculated attempt to tarnish Belsito's reputation by contacting his National Guard unit with damaging information.

Despite these findings, the lawsuit alleges that the city misrepresented the nature of Sargent's discipline, resulting in inadequate action against him. This alleged negligence allowed the pattern of harassment to persist.

Violation of Obligations and Accelerated Retirement

The suit also levels accusations at the city for failing to submit the investigation report to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, as mandated by law. Following the public exposure of these incidents, Sargent took early retirement on September 1. City Manager Eric D. Batista conceded that these issues had hastened Sargent's retirement.

Implications of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit filed by Belsito includes charges of violation of the Massachusetts Whistleblower Act, civil rights infringements, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It argues that the city's alleged inaction has exacerbated the emotional toll on Belsito, who has suffered retaliation and emotional distress due to the ongoing harassment.