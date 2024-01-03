Woman Sentenced for Assault on Father and His Partner

In an account of a family dispute turned violent, 31-year-old Rebekah Smaile has been sentenced following an assault on her father and his partner. The incident, which took place in May of the previous year, occurred during a late-night confrontation at the father’s residence. Smaile, demanding the eviction of her father’s partner, resorted to verbal abuse and physical violence when her demand was rejected.

Smaile’s Assault and Subsequent Arrest

On the fateful night, Smaile appeared at her father’s property, brandishing a metal object. As the situation escalated, a struggle ensued, resulting in Smaile injuring both her father and his partner. Despite her claim that she had not intended to use the metal object as a weapon, and her denial of initiating online comments about her father’s partner, Smaile pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and criminal damage.

Contributing Factors and Court Verdict

Smaile, in her defence, cited a recent job loss, a relapse into alcohol addiction, and online abuse as contributing factors to her violent outburst. The court, considering the circumstances, sentenced her to a 12-month community order which includes rehabilitation and alcohol treatment. In addition, a 12-month restraining order was issued, barring any contact with the victims.

The Aftermath and Smaile’s Current Situation

Now caring for her partner, who recently met with an accident, Smaile expressed her desire to have no further contact with the victims. She was quick to clarify that the woman she assaulted is not her stepmother, further complicating the family dynamics.