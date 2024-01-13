Witness Recounts Fatal Stabbing in Raheem Wray Trial: Fear, Falsehoods, and Justice

As the Supreme Court trial involving Raheem Wray unfolds, a significant testimony painted a chilling picture of footballer Osagi Bascome’s fatal stabbing. The incident, which occurred outside a party at St David’s Fun Zone in December 2021, was recounted by an anonymous witness, whose identity is protected by a reporting restriction.

Witness Recounts the Deadly Incident

The witness was preparing to leave the party when he noticed Wray make a ‘poking-type motion’ towards Bascome. A brief glimpse of a knife followed this movement. The witness’s account throws light on the final moments of Bascome’s life, revealing a scene marred by a significant amount of blood. He described his frantic attempts to help Bascome into the emergency room at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital.

Controversy Over Witness Statement

Controversy arose when the witness initially claimed via text messages and voice notes that he had given his statement in exchange for a promise of $10,000. However, in court, he admitted this was a lie, born out of fear for his safety. He believed his statement would remain anonymous, but upon seeing his named statement, he concocted the story about the monetary exchange.

Defense Questions Validity of Statement

During the proceedings, defense counsel Jerome Lynch, KC, scrutinized the witness’s account, suggesting alternative motives for the incident. Lynch pointed to a potential dispute involving Bascome and CBD oils. The witness admitted to consuming alcohol during the evening but insisted that he was not intoxicated and remembered the events clearly. Wray, meanwhile, maintains his innocence, pleading not guilty to Bascome’s murder.

The trial represents a complex web of fear, falsehood, and claims of innocence. As it continues, it will further probe the events of that tragic December night and perhaps, bring justice to the fore.