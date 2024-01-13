en English
Bermuda

Witness Recounts Fatal Stabbing in Raheem Wray Trial: Fear, Falsehoods, and Justice

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
As the Supreme Court trial involving Raheem Wray unfolds, a significant testimony painted a chilling picture of footballer Osagi Bascome’s fatal stabbing. The incident, which occurred outside a party at St David’s Fun Zone in December 2021, was recounted by an anonymous witness, whose identity is protected by a reporting restriction.

Witness Recounts the Deadly Incident

The witness was preparing to leave the party when he noticed Wray make a ‘poking-type motion’ towards Bascome. A brief glimpse of a knife followed this movement. The witness’s account throws light on the final moments of Bascome’s life, revealing a scene marred by a significant amount of blood. He described his frantic attempts to help Bascome into the emergency room at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital.

Controversy Over Witness Statement

Controversy arose when the witness initially claimed via text messages and voice notes that he had given his statement in exchange for a promise of $10,000. However, in court, he admitted this was a lie, born out of fear for his safety. He believed his statement would remain anonymous, but upon seeing his named statement, he concocted the story about the monetary exchange.

Defense Questions Validity of Statement

During the proceedings, defense counsel Jerome Lynch, KC, scrutinized the witness’s account, suggesting alternative motives for the incident. Lynch pointed to a potential dispute involving Bascome and CBD oils. The witness admitted to consuming alcohol during the evening but insisted that he was not intoxicated and remembered the events clearly. Wray, meanwhile, maintains his innocence, pleading not guilty to Bascome’s murder.

The trial represents a complex web of fear, falsehood, and claims of innocence. As it continues, it will further probe the events of that tragic December night and perhaps, bring justice to the fore.

Bermuda Courts & Law Crime
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

