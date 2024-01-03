en English
Courts & Law

Wisconsin Governor Revamps Criminal Justice Council, Advocates for Absentee Ballots

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Wisconsin Governor Revamps Criminal Justice Council, Advocates for Absentee Ballots

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ushered in changes to the state’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) by signing Executive Order 218 this past December. The order introduces minor technical amendments, altering the council’s membership and designating it as the advisory body for the administration of the State Crisis Intervention Program grant initiative under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Reimagining the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

Established in 2012, the CJCC has since been sustained through a series of executive orders. Its primary role is to advocate and facilitate the implementation of effective criminal justice policies and practices, with a persistent focus on enhancing justice and public safety. The most recent order, Executive Order 218, partially supersedes Executive Order 182 from January 4, 2023, and completely supersedes and replaces Executive Order 41 from August 22, 2019.

Implications of the New Order

These alterations in membership and responsibilities are not just mere technicalities. They reflect a concerted effort to adapt the council to the evolving requirements of the justice system. The designation of the council as the advisory body for the State Crisis Intervention Program grant initiative, in particular, underscores the state’s commitment to preventive and rehabilitative programs under the umbrella of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Advocating Fairness in Absentee Ballots

Alongside these changes, the Dane County Circuit Court ruled in favor of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin in a lawsuit related to absentee ballots with minor errors in listing witness addresses. The court deemed that rejecting ballots for trivial mistakes in the witness address requirement directly violates the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Fair Elections Center, which also sued on behalf of the league, echoed this sentiment, asserting that Wisconsinites should not have their right to vote denied due to technical errors.

Courts & Law
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

