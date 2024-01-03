en English
Courts & Law

Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Allows Absentee Ballots with Minor Errors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
In a landmark ruling, the Dane County Circuit Court in Wisconsin has decreed that election clerks can accept absentee ballots, even those with minor errors in witness addresses. This verdict is a culmination of a lawsuit initiated by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin. The litigation sought to uphold the voting rights of absentee voters whose ballots could have been discarded due to trivial errors in listing their witness’s address.

The Civil Rights Act and the Right to Vote

The lawsuit argued that the rejection of absentee ballots on the grounds of minor witness address omissions was in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The act prohibits the denial of voting rights based on errors that do not materially affect the determination of voting eligibility. The court’s recent order echoed this viewpoint, stating that the requirement of a witness address is not material to the qualification of a voter. It further underscored that the exclusion of ballots for minor mistakes breaches federal law.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling means that absentee ballots with certain technical defects pertaining to the witness address will no longer face rejection in future elections. This could potentially lead to a higher number of votes being counted, reinforcing the democratic principle of every vote counting. It also sets a precedent that minor errors should not be a reason for disenfranchisement.

Reaction to the Verdict

Debra Cronmiller, the executive director of the League, welcomed the verdict, stating that all voters, regardless of whether they vote in person or absentee, should have their votes counted. The Fair Elections Center, which also sued on behalf of the league, echoed this sentiment. Their litigation director, Jon Sherman, emphasized that the 1964 Civil Rights Act was enacted to prevent such types of disenfranchisement. This ruling marks a significant stride towards ensuring that technicalities do not obstruct the exercise of voting rights by Wisconsin residents.

