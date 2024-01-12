en English
Courts & Law

WhatsApp Messages Withheld in Horizon IT Inquiry: A Question of Relevance

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
WhatsApp Messages Withheld in Horizon IT Inquiry: A Question of Relevance

The Horizon IT inquiry scrutinizing the Post Office’s disclosure practices has drawn attention to the organization’s decision to withhold WhatsApp messages, citing their lack of relevance to the investigation. Chris Jackson, a legal representative from Burges Salmon, emphasized that the messages were used for administrative purposes rather than substantive discussions. This assertion comes amidst skepticism and mistrust towards the Post Office, fueled by past disclosure failings and recent discovery of 363,000 emails on a legacy system, leading to delays in witness testimonies.

WhatsApp Messages: Administrative or Substantive?

Addressing the inquiry led by Sir Wyn Williams, Jackson reassured that the handling of WhatsApp messages remains ‘under test’ and open to reassessment. Jason Beer KC, counsel to the inquiry, expressed surprise at the assertion that WhatsApp was not used for substantive discussions. This highlights the ongoing debate over the role of such platforms in corporate communications and their relevance to formal investigations.

The Echoes of Past Failures

The Post Office’s current predicament is a grim echo of its past. The organization has faced scrutiny over the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters due to failures associated with the Horizon IT system. The intent of the inquiry is to provide a public account of these failures, shedding light on a scandal that rocked the postal system and led to numerous legal battles.

Commitment to Transparency and Professional Conduct

In the face of criticism and mistrust, Jackson emphasized the firm’s commitment to transparency and professional conduct. He acknowledged the delays caused by the discovery of emails on a legacy system and apologized for the inconvenience. However, the firm’s handling of WhatsApp messages and other communication channels remains a contentious issue, raising questions about its commitment to full disclosure and transparency.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

