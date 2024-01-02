en English
Courts & Law

Westminster Woman’s Murder Trial Postponed Pending Competency Evaluation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Westminster Woman’s Murder Trial Postponed Pending Competency Evaluation

The murder trial of 76-year-old Gail Joy D’Anthony, accused of a fatal assault on her husband in March 2023, is now on hold due to a pending competency evaluation. D’Anthony, who appeared in court in a wheelchair and an orange jumpsuit, was slated for trial commencement from January 8. However, she declined to proceed with a mental health assessment without her attorney’s presence.

Legal Precedents and Future Proceedings

Judge Fred Hecker of the Carroll County Circuit Court clarified that the Maryland state law does not grant defendants the right to have an attorney present during medical evaluations. He emphasized that the presence of a legal representative is restricted to court proceedings. Hecker has now rescheduled the competency hearing for January 9. This postponement allows a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health to conduct the evaluation, pushing the trial to a later date.

Arrest and Charges

D’Anthony was arrested on June 21 and has since been held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center. In July, she was indicted on charges of first- and second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse of a family member. These charges were raised following the death of John D’Anthony III, her 72-year-old husband, at their home on Royer Road.

Mental Health Evaluation and Ensuing Developments

On December 20, D’Anthony’s attorney raised concerns about her competency. This raised flags prompted Judge Brian DeLeonardo to order a mental health evaluation. The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed that John D’Anthony was found dead at home on March 1. An autopsy report later revealed blunt force trauma and other injuries consistent with homicide, ruling out the possibility of a fall or natural death.

Courts & Law Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

