West Park Woman Faces Court Over Knife and Drug Possession

The quiet streets of West Park were disrupted on the evening of Sunday, November 26, when a 45-year-old woman, Lisa Kilmartin, was arrested on Grafton Street. Kilmartin was found in possession of a knife in a public place and controlled Class B drugs, including cannabis and amphetamine. The operation, which involved a police dog, led to the recovery of the weapon and the subsequent arrest of Kilmartin.

The Incident

On the fateful Sunday evening, police received reports of a woman carrying a knife on Grafton Street. The Liverpool police responded swiftly, deploying a police dog as part of the operation. The operation’s success resulted in the recovery of the knife and the arrest of Lisa Kilmartin.

Legal Proceedings

Following her arrest, Kilmartin was presented before the Liverpool, Knowsley, and St Helens Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 8. The severity of her charges, however, escalated her case to the Liverpool Crown Court. She was granted unconditional bail and is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Monday, February 5.

The Charges

Kilmartin was charged with possession of a knife in a public place, a serious offence under the UK law. Additionally, she was charged with possession of controlled Class B drugs. This classification includes substances such as cannabis and amphetamine, both of which can carry significant penalties.

The incident involving Kilmartin serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drug abuse and the carrying of weapons in public places. As her case proceeds through the court system, the West Park community and the broader public will follow the unfolding legal drama with keen interest.