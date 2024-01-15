en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

West Park Woman Faces Court Over Knife and Drug Possession

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
West Park Woman Faces Court Over Knife and Drug Possession

The quiet streets of West Park were disrupted on the evening of Sunday, November 26, when a 45-year-old woman, Lisa Kilmartin, was arrested on Grafton Street. Kilmartin was found in possession of a knife in a public place and controlled Class B drugs, including cannabis and amphetamine. The operation, which involved a police dog, led to the recovery of the weapon and the subsequent arrest of Kilmartin.

The Incident

On the fateful Sunday evening, police received reports of a woman carrying a knife on Grafton Street. The Liverpool police responded swiftly, deploying a police dog as part of the operation. The operation’s success resulted in the recovery of the knife and the arrest of Lisa Kilmartin.

Legal Proceedings

Following her arrest, Kilmartin was presented before the Liverpool, Knowsley, and St Helens Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 8. The severity of her charges, however, escalated her case to the Liverpool Crown Court. She was granted unconditional bail and is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Monday, February 5.

The Charges

Kilmartin was charged with possession of a knife in a public place, a serious offence under the UK law. Additionally, she was charged with possession of controlled Class B drugs. This classification includes substances such as cannabis and amphetamine, both of which can carry significant penalties.

The incident involving Kilmartin serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drug abuse and the carrying of weapons in public places. As her case proceeds through the court system, the West Park community and the broader public will follow the unfolding legal drama with keen interest.

0
Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
5 mins ago
Navigating Canada's Income Tax Act: Dispute Resolution and Optimization Strategies
In the labyrinth of Canada’s Income Tax Act, subsection 165(1) stands as a beacon for taxpayers, granting them the right to object to a tax assessment or reassessment. However, this is a right that must be exercised within statutory time frames and procedural norms. The initiation of a notice of objection sets the Canada Revenue
Navigating Canada's Income Tax Act: Dispute Resolution and Optimization Strategies
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
14 mins ago
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
Prime Minister Ciolacu Withdraws Lawsuit; Protests and Economic Trends Unfold in Romania
15 mins ago
Prime Minister Ciolacu Withdraws Lawsuit; Protests and Economic Trends Unfold in Romania
Illegal Slaughterhouses Dismantled in Coordinated Operation in Damoh District
10 mins ago
Illegal Slaughterhouses Dismantled in Coordinated Operation in Damoh District
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
10 mins ago
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
Human Rights Defender Reports Alleged 'Enforced Disappearance' by BSF to NHRC
14 mins ago
Human Rights Defender Reports Alleged 'Enforced Disappearance' by BSF to NHRC
Latest Headlines
World News
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
10 seconds
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
14 seconds
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
21 seconds
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
PAP President Fortune Charumbira Ousted: A Reign Marred by Controversies
24 seconds
PAP President Fortune Charumbira Ousted: A Reign Marred by Controversies
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
4 mins
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
4 mins
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
4 mins
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
5 mins
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
5 mins
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app