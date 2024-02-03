Watchman Pleads Guilty to 2021 Robbery & Shooting of Surbryanville Businesswoman

On February 3, 2024, a significant development occurred in a case that has gripped the nation. Ronlee Rampersaud, a 31-year-old watchman hailing from East Coast Demerara (ECD), confessed his involvement in a violent robbery dating back to February 6, 2021. The victim, a businesswoman from Surbryanville, suffered gunshot wounds to her left leg during the assault. The Georgetown Magistrates' Court has handed down its verdict, and the justice system has swung its gavel.

Rampersaud's Admission and Sentence

With a criminal history trailing behind him, Rampersaud pleaded guilty to the multiple charges leveled against him. His list of crimes include robbery under arms, grievous bodily harm, discharging a loaded firearm, and illegal possession of a firearm. For these actions, the court sentenced him to five years for robbery under arms, three years for causing severe bodily harm, and two years each for the firearm-related offenses. All these sentences will run concurrently. An allowance has been made for the 19 months he spent on remand prior to his guilty plea, which will be deducted from his sentence.

Accomplices and Their Fate

Rampersaud was not the sole actor in this crime. Orvin Grant, a taxi driver implicated in the robbery, was sentenced in absentia to five years for robbery under arms. Two other suspects, Jermaine Hassan and Russell Bowman, currently out on bail, await their sentences. Their fate will be decided by the court on March 26, 2024.

The Crime That Shocked Surbryanville

The armed robbery unfolded when the defendants arrived at the victim's home and attacked her in her yard. This crime was not committed in the shadows; it was witnessed by a neighbor who heard the victim's cries and gunshots. The assailants were seen fleeing the scene in a getaway car. The police were able to apprehend the suspects due to their past brushes with the law, which include Rampersaud's prior conviction for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and Bowman's 2019 arrest for illegal firearm possession and driving a car with a fake license plate.

In a world where justice can sometimes seem elusive, the sentencing of Rampersaud provides a glimmer of hope. As the story continues to unfold, we are reminded that our actions bear consequences, and even in the darkest moments, the truth will eventually come to light.