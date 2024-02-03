Waste Management Company Owner Faces Legal Challenges over Alleged Illegal Disposal

Waste management company owner, Daniel Kernahan, is currently embroiled in a legal dispute after accusations of managing company waste improperly. The allegations against Kernahan, who owns the Kent-based Kernahan Contractors, claim that the company's waste was illegally disposed of on land owned by National Highways near Gravesend.

Legal Proceedings in Motion

The case has been brought before the Maidstone Magistrates Court, where Kernahan appeared without legal representation. Despite this, he submitted a defense statement and documents to the prosecutor, which resulted in an adjournment of the case. The owner of Kernahan Contractors started the company after becoming redundant during the Covid pandemic and now finds himself defending his waste management practices.

A Case of Deception?

Kernahan argues that he fell victim to a deceitful waste site operator, who provided fraudulent paperwork, leading him to believe the waste was being disposed of correctly. The individual in question is currently serving a prison sentence for unrelated crimes. Kernahan confesses to not having checked the operator's license via the Environment Agency website, but vehemently denies being a fly-tipper.

Improved Checks and Future Hopes

Since the incident, Kernahan has implemented stricter checks within his company to prevent such instances from recurring. He remains hopeful that the charge will be dropped and replaced with a fixed penalty notice after the council reviews his evidence. As the case is set to resume on May 7, Gravesham council has opted to withhold comments due to the active status of the case.

In related news, Abdul Monir, the owner of Green Lane Recycling Ltd, was found guilty of operating an illegal waste transfer station and depositing waste on Network Rail land. He was sentenced to community service and ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation to Network Rail. The Environment Agency continues its relentless pursuit to bring those responsible for illegal waste crime to justice.