Waste Firm Owner Faces Legal Challenge Over Licensing Oversight

In spring 2022, Daniel Kernahan, owner of Kernahan Contractors, a waste management company based in Kent, found himself in the throes of a legal challenge. Accused of failing to ensure that waste from his company was transferred to a licensed carrier, the incident led to unlawful disposal on land owned by National Highways.

The Court Appearance and Possible Settlement

Kernahan, a businessman who ventured into the waste management industry after facing redundancy during the Covid pandemic, attended Maidstone Magistrates Court without representation. Standing tall in the face of adversity, he presented his defense to the prosecutor, leading to an adjournment of the case. In the courtroom, the suggestions of a potential out-of-court settlement after a review of the documents emerged.

About Kernahan Contractors

Established around the time of the alleged offense, Kernahan Contractors specializes in household clearances. Despite the legal challenge, the company boasts a robust £500,000 turnover. Kernahan conceded that he failed to verify the license of a waste site that appeared legitimate but was, in fact, unauthorized.

Improvements and Cooperation

In the aftermath of the incident, Kernahan asserts that his company now undertakes rigorous checks before waste disposal. He also emphasized his company's cooperation with the council's investigation. Kernahan remains hopeful that, after reviewing his evidence, the council will replace the charge with a fixed penalty notice.