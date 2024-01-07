en English
Courts & Law

Warrington Man Sentenced for Retaining Wrongful Credit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Warrington Man Sentenced for Retaining Wrongful Credit

In a noteworthy case of financial misappropriation, Christopher Shaw, a resident of Orford in Warrington, has been handed a sentence by the Warrington Magistrates’ Court for retaining wrongful credit. Shaw, aged 40, faced a series of seven charges framed under the Theft Act 1968 for dishonestly retaining a total of £6,465.72 that was erroneously credited to his account. These charges spanned a period from September 2019 to April 2020.

Guilty Plea and Sentencing

Shaw pleaded guilty to all charges at a previous hearing. The court’s examination of the case revealed that Shaw did not undertake any reasonable steps to rectify the erroneous credit transactions, despite being aware or having a belief that they were incorrect. As a result, Shaw was handed a 12-month community order as part of his sentence. This order includes undertaking 15 days of rehabilitation activities and serving 80 hours of unpaid work.

Additional Charges

Apart from the community order, Shaw has been directed to pay a statutory surcharge of £90. This surcharge is typically collected for victim services. Furthermore, Shaw has been ordered to pay court costs amounting to £120, payable to the Crown Prosecution Service. The sentencing of Shaw serves as a stark reminder of the legal implications tied to financial misconduct, even when funds inadvertently land in one’s account.

Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

