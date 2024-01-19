Victims of IRA Bombings Permitted to Sue Gerry Adams Personally: High Court Ruling

In a landmark ruling, a High Court judge has permitted three victims of IRA bombings to sue Gerry Adams individually for damages related to attacks carried out in London and Manchester. The verdict, issued by Mr Justice Soole, clarified that the victims are barred from pursuing legal action against the IRA as a group or against Adams as a representative of the organization. The reasoning behind this is twofold: the IRA does not hold legal entity status, and Adams's alleged leadership role within the group would need to be substantiated during the trial.

Advertisment

The Plaintiffs and their Claims

The plaintiffs, John Clark, a casualty of the 1973 Old Bailey bombing, Jonathan Ganesh, affected by the 1996 London Docklands bombing, and Barry Laycock, a victim of the 1996 bombing at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester, have filed a civil claim for nominal damages. They hold Adams 'directly responsible' for the decisions to execute these bombings.

The Defence and the Ruling

Advertisment

Adams, who staunchly denies being a leader or even a member of the IRA, sought to have the case against the IRA and his representative role dismissed. His defence argued that the IRA does not have the legal capacity to be sued and the representative claim should be dismissed. Justice Soole concurred with this argument, consequently removing the IRA and the representative aspect from the case. However, the personal claims against Adams were allowed to proceed.

Legal Costs Protection Upheld

In addition to this decisive ruling, Justice Soole upheld the legal costs protection for the victims, thereby rejecting Adams's attempt to have it removed. Matthew Jury, the solicitor representing the victims, expressed that this case might be the last chance to seek justice against Adams and the IRA due to the impending 'legacy law' restrictions on Troubles-related legal actions.