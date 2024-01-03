en English
en English
Courts & Law

Vermont Supreme Court to Hear Dispute Over Public Trails on Dodge Farm

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Vermont Supreme Court to Hear Dispute Over Public Trails on Dodge Farm

In an unfolding legal dispute, John Echeverria and Carin Pratt, proprietors of the 325-acre Dodge Farm in Tunbridge, Vermont, have locked horns with the local administration over the upkeep and utilization designation of public trails. The case, which has now advanced to the Vermont Supreme Court, revolves around the rights and limitations of the Tunbridge Selectboard in maintaining or designating uses of legal trails within the town’s jurisdiction.

Dispute over Trail Maintenance and Use

The couple, who lease the property to a local resident, have raised specific objections about bicyclists traversing a trail that crosses their land. Their concerns have led them to propose an alternative biking route that would circumvent their homestead, as a potential resolution to the conflict. However, this proposal has not yet been accepted by the town.

The ‘Ripeness’ of the Case

The couple’s belief in the ‘ripeness’ of the case, a legal term indicating the readiness of a case for judicial review, has been fuelled by the evolving stance of the town on the issue. Despite this, their lawsuit has been dismissed not once, but twice by Judge Elizabeth Mann who found the case lacking in ‘ripeness.’

Echeverria, a professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School, and Pratt, a transplant to the Upper Valley from Washington, D.C. about a decade ago, are not deterred by these setbacks. They are currently appealing the dismissal of their second suit. On the other hand, the town has taken a proactive stance by filing a cross-appeal.

Anticipating the Supreme Court’s Decision

Gary Mullen, chairman of the Tunbridge Selectboard, speculates that the Vermont Supreme Court may also deem the case unripe. This could potentially result in the remand of the case back to a lower court. This would prolong the dispute, raising concerns about an extended legal battle that may lie ahead.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

