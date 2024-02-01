Verdict in Trump's New York Business Fraud Trial Delayed Until February

In a riveting development, the verdict of the civil business fraud trial against former President Donald Trump in New York, initially expected to be announced on a Wednesday, has been postponed to early to mid-February, as per a court spokesperson. Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case at the Manhattan Supreme Court, had previously aimed to deliver his ruling by that day, yet highlighted there was no guarantee of adhering to that schedule.

The Accusations

The case in question, brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, his adult sons, and company executives inflated Trump's net worth on financial statements in contravention of state antifraud laws. Prior to this trial, Judge Engoron had notably found the defendants liable for fraud. The purpose of the trial was to determine penalties and address other allegations of misconduct outlined in James' lawsuit.

Trial Proceedings and Further Developments

The trial proceeded without a jury, and Judge Engoron's decision is expected to be a written one. In an added twist, Allen H. Weisselberg, a long-time lieutenant to Donald Trump, is reportedly negotiating a deal with Manhattan prosecutors. This deal would require Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury, specifically for lying on the witness stand in Trump's recent civil fraud trial. While this potential agreement is unlikely to immediately affect Trump, it could fortify the prosecutors' case before his trial in March.

Consequences and Implications

The outcome of this trial could have significant financial and reputational implications for the former president and his business empire. The attorney general seeks a hefty sum of $370 million in fines, arguing that Trump and his organization routinely inflated the value of their assets. The delay in the verdict, as some suggest, could be a strategic move by the judge to prevent a successful appeal. However, like the rest of us, the world will have to wait till February for the final decision, a decision that could rock the Trump empire.