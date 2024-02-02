Uttarakhand Committee Submits Uniform Civil Code Report: A Historic Leap Towards Legal Uniformity

In a significant step that could redefine India's legal landscape, the committee appointed by the Uttarakhand state government has submitted its final report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The UCC, a subject of intense debate in India for decades, aims to replace personal laws based on the scriptures and customs of each major religious community with a common set of rules governing every citizen. These laws cover significant aspects of life like marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, and maintenance, aiming for equality and justice for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

First State to Adopt UCC

If implemented, Uttarakhand would become the first state in India after Independence to adopt the UCC, marking a historic milestone. The committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge, Ranjana Prakash Desai, held over 60 meetings and received an overwhelming 2.33 lakh written suggestions as they prepared the draft. The UCC draft will be tabled in the legislative assembly on February 6 amidst tightened security measures in anticipation of protests.

Public Engagement and Key Provisions

The draft UCC report reflects extensive public engagement, with around 10% of the state's population participating in interactions with the committee. The report suggests changes in existing laws concerning marriage, divorce, property rights, succession/inheritance, adoption, maintenance, custody, and guardianship. The Chief Minister assured that the government would review the draft before implementing it, fulfilling a major promise made by the ruling party during the state elections.

Implications of the UCC

The UCC is seen as a tool to modernize laws and promote national unity by its proponents. However, it has also sparked concerns about potential infringements on religious freedom and the diverse cultural practices among India's various communities. As the draft is tabled, eyes across the nation will be on Uttarakhand, watching how this complex interplay of religion, law, and politics unfolds.