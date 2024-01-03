en English
Courts & Law

US Supreme Court Asked to Review Health Insurer’s $130,000 Mental Health Coverage Denial

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
The United States Supreme Court is currently being urged to review a landmark decision that compelled United Behavioral Health, a prominent insurer, to remit payment of $130,000 against a teenager’s mental health treatments. This plea comes in the form of an amicus brief filed jointly by the ERISA Industry Committee and the US Chamber of Commerce. The decision under scrutiny was initially made by the Tenth Circuit Court, which has become a focal point of contention.

Tenth Circuit Court’s Decision

The Tenth Circuit Court had refuted United’s denial of coverage, explicitly stating that the insurer did not sufficiently consider the medical evidence provided by the teenager’s treating physicians. This decision has led to the insurer being required to pay a hefty sum of $130,000 to cover the teenager’s mental health treatments. The ruling has been met with significant backlash, particularly from the ERISA Industry Committee and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Beyond Existing Federal Regulations

According to the amicus brief, the Tenth Circuit Court’s ruling improperly created new regulatory requirements that exceed the current federal regulations for denying health benefit claims. The brief argues that the court’s interpretation of the regulatory standards has been stretched beyond its original intent, thereby creating an undue burden on insurers and potentially setting a dangerous precedent for future cases.

Debate Over Mental Health Coverage Denials

This case spotlights the ongoing discourse over health insurance coverage denials for mental health treatments. It brings into question the interpretation of regulatory standards by the courts and the role of insurers in providing mental health coverage. The outcome of this case could significantly impact the landscape of health insurance coverage for mental health treatments in the United States.

Courts & Law
Mazhar Abbas

