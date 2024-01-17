US Court of Appeals Reinstates Ban on Apple Watch Sales Amid Patent Dispute

In a significant development for Apple and the smartwatch industry, the United States Court of Appeals has reinstated the ban on the sale of Apple Watch models in the US. This ruling forms part of an ongoing legal tussle, with potential implications for patent regulations and regulatory compliance in the tech industry. The fact that the ban is resuming points to unresolved controversy and legal disputes that Apple must navigate to continue its smartwatch sales in the market.

Legal Battle and Market Implications

The ban is linked to an intellectual property dispute between Apple and Masimo, a medical device company. It prevents Apple from importing and selling watches equipped with blood oxygen sensors in the United States. The disagreement revolves around Apple's alleged violation of Masimo's patents with the Apple Watch's blood oxygen sensing feature, a key health monitoring aspect of the device.

Apple had briefly managed to stay the ban and even removed the contentious watches from its online and retail stores in December. However, with the Appeals Court's decision, retailers stocked with these devices are the only ones able to sell them. Reports suggest that Apple has approval for a modified version of the watch, which lacks the disputed feature. This move might pave the way for the return of these modified models to American store shelves.

Apple's Response and Future Plans

Apple continues to contest the ban, and there are indications of the tech giant preparing a software update to adjust the Blood Oxygen app's algorithms. This step aims to sidestep the ban and avoid infringing on Masimo's patented technology. Apple's efforts indicate its resilience and determination to continue selling its smartwatches in the US market, even if it involves modifications to the watches' features or software.

If Apple fails to lift the ban, it might complicate repairs at its stores, which often replace broken devices with replacements. The ban's resumption could also significantly impact Apple's smartwatch sales and the global smartwatch market at large. The dispute and its resulting ban underscore the complexities of patent disputes in the technology industry and their potential market implications.

