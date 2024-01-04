Unsealed Epstein Documents Reveal Over 150 Names

The unsealing process of federal court documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein commenced recently, revealing over 150 names linked to him in varying capacities. These individuals were mentioned in civil court filings associated with a lawsuit by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Unveiling the Hidden

The unsealing process, which started on a Wednesday evening, incorporated a deposition of Giuffre and requests for depositions of other personalities. The documents shed light on Maxwell’s inability to recall specifics about Epstein’s associations with notable figures such as Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton.

Implications of the Unsealing

However, the mere appearance of names in the files does not suggest any malfeasance, as only Epstein and Maxwell have been criminally charged for the abuse of girls and young women. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in the abuse.

Protecting Identities

Judge Loretta Preska, who ordered the unsealing in December, granted a 30-day extension to protect the identity of ‘Doe 107’, who claimed a risk of physical harm if identified. High-profile individuals, including former presidents and celebrities, have been mentioned in the context of Epstein’s social circle, leading to public speculation and comments from figures such as New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers’ mention of a list of names on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show prompted a response from talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who denied any connection to Epstein and warned of legal action due to the endangerment of his family from such allegations.