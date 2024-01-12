en English
Courts & Law

UN’s Top Court Concludes Hearings in South Africa vs Israel Case: Deliberations Underway

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:57 pm EST
UN’s Top Court Concludes Hearings in South Africa vs Israel Case: Deliberations Underway

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the world’s principal judicial body for settling state disputes and advising on international legal issues, has concluded public hearings in the South Africa vs Israel case. This case, initiated by South Africa, accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Details of the Accusation

South Africa, backing their claim with detailed evidence, statistics, and narratives, has accused Israel of deliberate and systematic genocide against the Palestinians. South Africa’s case has received support from Islamic countries, while Israel’s allies have vehemently opposed it. Israel’s defense, on the other hand, maintains that its military operation in Gaza is an act of self-defense and denies the genocide accusation.

Proceedings and Possible Outcomes

The case was heard over two days, with both nations appointing an additional judge to sit on the bench on their behalf. With the hearings concluded, the judges will now deliberate behind closed doors. A final ruling could take years, but an interim measure seeking to halt Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza could be issued within weeks. The rulings of the ICJ are legally binding with no possibility of appeal. However, the court has limited means of enforcing these decisions.

Implications for International Law and Relations

The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications. If South Africa shows a reasonable probability of genocide, the ICJ could impose orders on Israel that could also impact the United States. Furthermore, the ICJ is considering provisional measures to protect the rights of Palestinians in Gaza while the full case is being considered. Despite the slim chances of Israel being found guilty of genocide, the potential call for an immediate suspension of its military campaign in Gaza as a provisional measure is a significant concern.

This case, involving two nations presenting their arguments before the ICJ, is a significant event in international law and diplomacy. The world watches as the court deliberates, with the verdict set to be delivered during a public sitting at an appropriate future date.

0
Courts & Law International Relations Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

