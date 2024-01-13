en English
Courts & Law

Unlawful Photography Halts Court Proceedings at Nottingham Crown Court

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:59 am EST
Unlawful Photography Halts Court Proceedings at Nottingham Crown Court

Unlawful Photography in Nottingham Crown Court

In a peculiar twist of events, a man named Ryan Walsh, 27, was apprehended for taking photographs of his friend, Mason Perkins, inside a courtroom at Nottingham Crown Court. The act, considered a criminal offense, led to a temporary halt in the court proceedings as Walsh’s misdeed was discovered. A custody officer noticed him snapping pictures of Perkins, who was on trial at the time for assaulting a police officer.

Walsh’s Defence and Judge’s Verdict

Walsh’s defence barrister, Simon Eckersley, came forward with the argument that Walsh had no intentions of distributing the photos and was simply unaware that photography was prohibited within courtrooms. Eckersley stated that the pictures were taken for Walsh’s peace of mind. After considering Walsh’s apology and the fact that he had not shared the photos, Judge Nirnal Shant KC decided against taking further action, under the condition that the police delete the images.

Primary Case: Assault on a Police Officer

In the primary case, Mason Perkins was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison for a severe assault on PC Chris Duffy. Perkins attacked the officer from behind in Mansfield Woodhouse, causing a severe head wound. He was apprehended shortly after the incident, with evidence of drug dealing found on his person.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

