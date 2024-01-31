UNICAL Dean's Phone Reveals Nude Pictures Amid Sexual Harassment Trial

In a trial that has gripped the nation, a forensic analysis of the phone belonging to the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar, Cyril Ndifon, has revealed a trove of nude pictures from numerous contacts. The stark revelations came during a trial where Ndifon, alongside his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu, are facing amended charges of alleged sexual harassment and an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The Damning Evidence

Lucy Ogechi, an investigator from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), revealed the findings during the trial. The analysis showcased a disturbing reality: a diploma student had sent nude photos to Ndifon as a 'currency' for admission, pointing towards a deeply entrenched system of exploitation.

Interference with the Investigation

The ICPC confronted Ndifon regarding the evidence, but met with a wall of silence as he refused to give a statement. This prompted the commission to conduct a fact-finding mission in Calabar. The second defendant, Anyanwu, allegedly contacted the victim's witness, urging her not to honor the ICPC's invitation. The ICPC's subsequent investigation confirmed this interference.

Attempts to Tamper with Evidence

During the trial, the defendants' phones were held in ICPC custody. Shockingly, Ndifon attempted a SIM swap with his service provider—a move the ICPC interpreted as an attempt to tamper with their investigation. The case of financial misappropriation against Ndifon remains ongoing, while the sexual harassment case has concluded.

Documents from the investigation were admitted as evidence by the trial judge, Justice James Omotoso. The defense counsel attempted to apply for bail, but the judge opted for an accelerated hearing, adjourning the trial for continuation. The case continues to evolve, shedding light on the grim reality of corruption and misuse of power within our educational institutions.