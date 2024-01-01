Uncollectable VAT Arrears and Bitcoin’s Bullish Future: A Tale of Two Financial Scenarios

Audit Report Reveals VAT Arrears Uncollectable

As per an audit report on the government’s 2022 finances, a significant proportion of Value Added Tax (VAT) arrears, amounting to 4.3 billion, have been deemed uncollectable. The report indicates that a large part of the total 4.6 billion VAT arrears will likely remain unrecovered. The remaining 300 million, which could potentially be collected, faces legal hurdles, with 135 million being contested in court. The report also suggests that the 4.6 billion figure may be ‘grossly inflated’, although it refrains from providing specific reasons for this potential exaggeration.

Bitcoin’s Future Amid ETF Approval Speculation

Amid the VAT arrears revelation, the world of cryptocurrency reflects a contrasting picture, specifically with Bitcoin. There’s anticipation surrounding a potential Bitcoin ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) approval, and the market projects a significant impact on Bitcoin’s price. Some analysts predict a bullish trend for the cryptocurrency, with price levels potentially reaching a staggering $1 million. This optimism is fueled by an expected demand surge and potential supply shock, which are seen as consequences of the much-awaited ETF approval.

Impact of Bitcoin ETF Approval on Crypto Market

As Bitcoin rides the wave of speculation, the possible approval of a Bitcoin ETF presents a significant regulatory milestone. This development is expected to attract institutional funding and boost Bitcoin’s value. However, there’s also an undercurrent of uncertainty regarding Bitcoin’s price outcome in the event of ETF approval. Analysts are finding it challenging to predict Bitcoin’s price trajectory, stirring a sense of apprehension ahead of the projected January launch. This uncertainty is further amplified by rumors and discussions on the backing of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.