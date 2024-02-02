Ukrainian Court Seizes $13.4 Million Assets of Pro-Russian Politician Oleg Tsaryov

In a move that intensifies the struggle between Ukraine and Russia, a Ukrainian court has issued an order to seize assets worth an estimated $13.4 million from Oleg Tsaryov, a former Ukrainian lawmaker who has allied himself with Russia. The announcement was made by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on February 2. Among the seized assets are high-value real estate properties including an apartment in Dnipro, a plot of land in Kyiv Oblast, and two property complexes in occupied Crimea.

The 'Kirova' Sanatorium and the 'Estate of Princess Bariatynska'

The occupied Crimean properties are of particular note, with the 'Kirova' sanatorium and the 'Estate of Princess Bariatynska' museum included. The latter is notable as the current residence of Tsaryov himself. The move to seize these assets is a clear attempt to cut off Tsaryov's funding and prevent him from transferring ownership to avoid further confiscation.

Alleged Financing of Russian Aggression

According to the SBU, Tsaryov has been using his Crimean properties to financially support Russian aggression. He has allegedly been paying taxes from these properties to the occupation authorities. Furthermore, he has supposedly entered into a contract with the Russian National Guard for the installation and maintenance of security equipment at his facilities in Crimea. These allegations form the basis of the charges of financing an aggressor state and treason that Tsaryov currently faces.

Evading Justice and a Mysterious Attack

Despite these charges, Tsaryov has been able to evade justice in the territory of Ukraine that is temporarily occupied. He has been stripped of his parliamentary seat since June 2014. His evasive tactics have not prevented him from attracting attention, however. Tsaryov was declared wanted by Ukrainian police and was shot and seriously wounded in Crimea in October 2023, a shooting Ukrainian media have suggested was the work of Ukrainian intelligence services.