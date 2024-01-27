UK Union Challenges Minimum Service Legislation in Judicial Review Battle

In a landmark move, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), has launched a judicial review against the UK government's new legislation that mandates minimum service levels during strike actions. This bold challenge, primarily aimed at the Border Force, was announced by Mark Serwotka, the PCS general secretary, during a rally marking the 40th anniversary of the prohibition of trade unions at the GCHQ communications headquarters.

Defending Workers' Rights

Highlighting the historical context of past government opposition to trade unions, Serwotka underscored the importance of this action as a defence of workers' fundamental rights. The union's legal representation, Thompsons Solicitors, voiced concerns over the new regulations. Partner Neil Todd claimed that they grant excessive power to employers, undermining the right to strike and potentially violating the Strikes Act.

A Fortnight for Government Response

The government has been given a two-week period to respond to the PCS's legal challenge. Union representatives, including Serwotka and TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak, have criticised the new regulations as unworkable and undemocratic, stating that they contradict European democratic norms. The union representatives pledged to fight against the use of minimum service levels and to strive for the removal of the laws from the statute book.

Impact on Other Unions

Other unions have also voiced concerns about the new legislation. The National Education Union and NASUWT teaching union warned that the law's impact on teacher and support staff pay, working conditions, and recruitment and retention could be severe. The TUC warned that around 534,000 workers in the South West risk losing their right to strike due to the Conservative government's Strikes Minimum Service Levels Act, affecting a total of around 5.5 million workers across England, Scotland, and Wales.