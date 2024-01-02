UK Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Local Authorities in Landmark Negligence Case

In a landmark decision, the UK Supreme Court has ruled in favor of local authorities in the case HXA v Surrey CC & YXA v Wolverhampton CC [2023 UKSC 52], thereby overturning the Court of Appeal’s verdict and reinstating the original decisions to strike out negligence claims against the councils. The crux of the case revolved around allegations by the claimants that the councils’ social workers had not sought care orders promptly, resulting in their exposure to various forms of abuse.

Failure to Protect from Third-Party Conduct

The legal argument underpinning the case was whether the local authorities bore a duty of care to shield the claimants from third-party conduct, which in these instances, involved a failure to extricate them from damaging family situations. The Supreme Court’s swift decision, delivered in under two months, suggests possible unanimity within the court. This is in stark contrast to the divided opinion in the preceding case of N v Poole BC [2019 UKSC 25].

Shocking and Disturbing Factual Background

The factual underpinnings of the cases were acknowledged as ‘shocking and disturbing,’ encompassing allegations of negligence by social services and social workers. The procedural history of the claims spans several years, marked by multiple legal twists and turns, including the discontinuation of claims and alterations to the particulars of claim.

Implications of the Judgment

While the judgment resolves the immediate legal question, it leaves some ambiguity concerning when a ‘failure to remove’ claim could be arguable. Contrary to expectations, the Supreme Court’s ruling does not provide comprehensive guidance to practitioners on establishing a duty of care in similar cases.