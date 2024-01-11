UK Lawyer Challenges Israel's Tactics in Gaza at ICJ

In a recent address to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Vaughan Lowe, a renowned UK-based lawyer, expressed stern criticism of Israel's military operations in Gaza. Lowe challenged Israel's proclamation of efforts to minimize civilian casualties, citing the unrelenting bombardment of residential areas and earmarked 'safe zones' in Gaza as a stark contradiction to such claims.

Reality Contradicts Stated Intentions

Consideration of the on-the-ground situation in Gaza reveals a substantial discrepancy between Israel's verbal commitments and their actual conduct during military maneuvers. The collateral damage to civilian infrastructure is a disturbing testament to this discrepancy, according to Lowe. His pointed critique is likely a part of larger discussions or legal deliberations at the ICJ, centered around the legality and humanitarian impact of Israel's military tactics.

Accusations of Genocide and Violations of International Law

In the same vein, South Africa has called for emergency measures to safeguard the Palestinian people, levying severe accusations of genocide against Israel. The gravity of these allegations is such that a decision from the court is expected in the coming weeks. Lowe, in his comments, echoed similar sentiments, stating unequivocally, 'Nothing can justify genocide', irrespective of the threat posed to Israeli security.

Hamas Not a Party to the Genocide Convention

In his address, Lowe also noted that Hamas, given its non-state status, cannot be a party to the Genocide Convention. He called for the court's active voice, advocating that it should not remain passive in the face of alleged genocide. His sentiments resonated with other legal experts and advocates who also took the podium at the ICJ, underscoring the alleged genocidal intent by Israel and violations of international law in Gaza.