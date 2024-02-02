UK Court of Appeal Reverses Adler's Restructuring Plan, Upholds Pari Passu Principle

The UK Court of Appeal has reversed the High Court's sanctioning of Adler's restructuring plan, throwing the future of the company into uncertainty. The restructuring plan, which is the first of its kind to be considered under Part 26A, was contested by an ad hoc group of noteholders (AHG). Part 26A, introduced in 2020 in the UK, allows English courts to enforce compromises on debt obligations, even against the wishes of dissenting creditors, a process known as 'cross-class cram down.'

Violation of the Pari Passu Principle

The restructuring plan was devised to stave off Adler's insolvency by introducing fresh funding and prioritizing repayment to noteholders of notes maturing in 2024 over those maturing in 2029, which are held by AHG. The AHG contended that this was a breach of the 'pari passu' principle, which states that all creditors should be treated equally during insolvency. The Court of Appeal concurred, stating that the plan risked the 2029 noteholders not being fully repaid due to the liquidation nature of the plan, thus violating the pari passu principle.

Implications of the Ruling

The judgment has left the future of the restructuring uncertain, after it had been in progress for nine months. The Court suggested that the implementation of future restructuring plans should be stayed pending appeals to prevent similar situations. The ruling also touched on when a restructuring plan can deviate from the pari passu principle, the priority of the 2024 notes, the application of the 'horizontal comparator test' rather than the 'rationality test,' and procedural considerations for future plans such as sufficient time for court proceedings.

Shareholders and Pari Passu

The court acknowledged that shareholders could retain equity in a restructuring plan without violating the pari passu principle, as long as creditors were paid in full. The decision has far-reaching implications for future restructuring plans, indicating a stricter adherence to the pari passu principle and the necessity for justification when deviating from it. Adler Group, despite the decision, intends to continue with the restructuring.