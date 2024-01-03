UK Court of Appeal Dismisses Opposition to Sizewell C Nuclear Power Station

The UK Court of Appeal, led by Sir Keith Lindblom, Lady Justice Andrews, and Lord Justice Lewis, upheld the Secretary of State’s decision to approve the Sizewell C nuclear power station in a landmark decision on December 20, 2023. Together Against Sizewell C Limited (TASC), an organization vehemently opposed to the power plant’s construction, filed the appeal, which was dismissed, marking a significant step forward for the contentious project.

The Appeal’s Genesis

The journey to the Court of Appeal began on June 22, 2023, when Mr Justice Holgate denied TASC’s request for permission to apply for a judicial review of the Secretary of State’s decision. The initial decision, granting a development consent order for the new Sizewell C nuclear power station, was made in 2022, a decision which immediately sparked opposition from environmental and community groups.

The Sizewell C Controversy

The Sizewell C project has been a hotbed of contention since its inception. Supporters see it as a vital part of the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy, while detractors argue that the environmental impact and potential risks outweigh the benefits. The legal battle has been fierce, with both sides wielding a plethora of arguments in their favor.

The Role of Herbert Smith Freehills

Providing legal advice to Sizewell C Limited, the company spearheading the nuclear power station’s development, has been the renowned law firm Herbert Smith Freehills. Since 2010, it has been a key player in the legal labyrinth surrounding the project, navigating through the numerous challenges and opposition it has faced.

This latest ruling by the UK Court of Appeal is a significant victory for proponents of the Sizewell C project. While it may not quell the opposition entirely, it has certainly tipped the legal scales in their favor, marking a continuation of a project that holds significant implications for the UK’s energy future.