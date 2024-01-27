UK Committee Demands Legal Framework for Police Use of Facial Recognition Technology

The UK's Justice and Home Affairs Committee has raised a red flag over the police's use of Live Facial Recognition (LFR) technology, indicating a pressing need for a more concrete legal framework. Despite the government's assertion of a 'sound legal basis', the committee underscores the current law's inadequacies, alongside the absence of standard definitions and criteria for 'serious crime'.

Police Contracts for LFR Access

The Metropolitan police and South Wales Police have been testing the waters with LFR technology since 2016, under the firm belief that it can significantly aid in capturing serious criminals. Yet, the committee headed by Baroness Hamwee, urges Home Secretary James Cleverly to implement a legislative framework that ensures the technology's use is scrutinised and accountable.

Concerns Over Misuse and Lack of Independent Approval

At the crux of the committee's worries is the potential for misuse of LFR and the absence of independent approval for police watchlists. The latter may include individuals merely suspected of possessing an intention to commit a crime, thereby opening a Pandora's box of privacy and civil liberties issues.

'Orwellian' Technology or A Tool for Efficiency?

Privacy campaigners and civil liberties groups have labelled LFR as 'Orwellian', cautioning against its unregulated expansion without clear democratic endorsement. Contrarily, the government stands firm on its belief that facial recognition technology is legally sound and assists the police in capturing serious criminals more efficiently. The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) insists on the proportionate and transparent use of LFR, stressing that the public is duly informed of its deployment.

As the debate rages on, the pressing question remains: Should facial recognition technology be used as an integral part of law enforcement, or does it pose a threat to the very fabric of our democratic society?