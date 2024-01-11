en English
Courts & Law

U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Landmark Case on Flooding of Private Land

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
In an era of increasing environmental concern and land scarcity, a landmark case is set to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, centering around the Texas Department of Transportation and farmer Richard DeVillier. The case is poised to challenge the state’s authority to flood private property for public use without providing just compensation, a requirement under the Fifth Amendment.

Highway Construction: A Dam in Disguise

DeVillier’s land, along with the properties of other farmers, has been consistently inundated due to the construction of a section of Interstate 10. The new configuration functions as a dam during heavy rains, a deliberate consequence of the highway’s design. This flooding effectively converts private property into public use, raising legal and ethical questions about land use and ownership.

State Immunity or Constitutional Evasion?

The state of Texas has argued that individuals cannot sue the state for this reason unless Congress enacts a statute permitting such lawsuits. This argument has drawn criticism as an attempt to sidestep constitutional responsibilities. A magistrate judge has labeled it “pretzel logic” and a violation of “hundreds of years of Constitutional law.” However, the Fifth Circuit reversed a district court’s affirmation of the magistrate’s reasoning, adding another layer of complexity to the debate.

Interpreting the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments

The wider implications of this case involve the interpretation of both the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. The Fourteenth Amendment was established to protect individual rights against the states. However, a Supreme Court decision in 1873 significantly clipped its wings, leading to ongoing struggles over constitutional rights protection. The impending Supreme Court case is expected to confront these fundamental issues of individual rights, state accountability, and constitutional interpretation.

Courts & Law United States
