en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

U.S. Supreme Court Deliberates on Landmark Case Challenging Substitute Expert Testimony

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
U.S. Supreme Court Deliberates on Landmark Case Challenging Substitute Expert Testimony

In a pivotal case that could reshape the legal landscape, the U.S. Supreme Court has been called upon to review a drug conviction that may have violated the defendant’s Sixth Amendment rights. The case at the center of this maelstrom is that of Jason Smith, convicted of drug possession based on lab tests conducted by forensic scientist Elizabeth Rast and relayed at trial by substitute expert, Greggory Longoni.

Origins and Conviction

The case originated in December 2019, when Smith was found with drugs in a Yuma County shed. Smith was subsequently sentenced to four years in prison in October 2021. Despite appealing his conviction, the Arizona Court of Appeals upheld it, while the Arizona Supreme Court declined to hear his case. This led Smith to petition the U.S. Supreme Court, thrusting his plight into the national spotlight.

A Question of Rights

Smith’s defense contends that using Longoni to present Rast’s findings, without having performed the tests himself, violated Smith’s Sixth Amendment right to confront his accuser. This argument has struck a chord with several justices, including Neil Gorsuch, who voiced concerns over whether Longoni’s testimony was presented as fact, thus potentially infringing Smith’s rights.

Consequences and Implications

The U.S. Solicitor General’s Office has sided with Smith, acknowledging that the use of substitute expert testimony may have been improper. However, it has urged the court to limit the potential ramifications of its ruling to avoid complicating future prosecutions. The defense, while seeking a condemnation of substitute expert testimony, has also suggested that the court could issue a narrow ruling to prevent undue burden on prosecutors.

This case, with its profound constitutional implications, has captured the attention of legal scholars and citizens alike. Its outcome could potentially redefine the boundaries of the Sixth Amendment, determining how evidence is presented in courtrooms across the nation.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
2 mins ago
Traffic Police Crackdown: Overloaded Bus Intercepted, Driver Arrested in Ramban
In an assertive display of law enforcement, the Traffic Police of National Highway in Ramban intercepted an overloaded passenger bus, leading to the impoundment of the vehicle and the arrest of its driver. The bus, heading to Jammu, was found overloaded with 58 passengers, in stark violation of its allotted seating capacity of 38. This
Traffic Police Crackdown: Overloaded Bus Intercepted, Driver Arrested in Ramban
Samvada Scheme: A Novel Initiative to Demystify Juridical Proceedings for Students
43 mins ago
Samvada Scheme: A Novel Initiative to Demystify Juridical Proceedings for Students
Len Monson, Esteemed Naperville Lawyer, Announces Retirement
44 mins ago
Len Monson, Esteemed Naperville Lawyer, Announces Retirement
Nigerian High Court Allows Testimony via Zoom in Defamation Case
4 mins ago
Nigerian High Court Allows Testimony via Zoom in Defamation Case
Walmart Settles Discrimination Lawsuit with $60,000 Payout and Training Commitment
12 mins ago
Walmart Settles Discrimination Lawsuit with $60,000 Payout and Training Commitment
Calvert County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Help to Locate Wanted Suspect
42 mins ago
Calvert County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Help to Locate Wanted Suspect
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
2 mins
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
2 mins
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
3 mins
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
4 mins
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
4 mins
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
4 mins
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
6 mins
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
7 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
7 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app