Courts & Law

Twin Brothers Join Rio Rancho Police Department, Fulfilling Childhood Dream

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Twin Brothers Join Rio Rancho Police Department, Fulfilling Childhood Dream

At the tender age of 21, twin brothers Giovanni and Giuliano Parra have realized their childhood dream of joining the Rio Rancho Police Department. Raised in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, the Parra twins have always been intrigued by professions that serve the public. Although Giovanni initially harbored aspirations of becoming a firefighter, his fascination, like that of his brother, steered towards law enforcement during his high school years.

A Journey to Serve

The path to becoming police officers was not a shortcut for the Parra brothers. It required three years of education, followed by four months of rigorous training at the academy. Their dedication and hard work finally paid off in late November, when they were formally sworn into the police department.

A Familial Atmosphere

Within the Rio Rancho Police Department, the Parra brothers are not the only ones sharing a familial bond. The department also boasts another set of twins, a pair of brothers, and several father and son duos. This creates a unique, close-knit community atmosphere within the force, fostering a sense of camaraderie and mutual support among its members.

Unwavering Determination

Despite the obstacles and negative stigma that can often accompany police work, the Parra twins remain undeterred. Their unwavering determination to serve their community and uphold the law is reflective of their commitment to their chosen career. They are eager to use their position to make a positive impact in their hometown, demonstrating that their passion for law enforcement goes beyond just a job—it’s a calling.

Courts & Law Society United States
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

