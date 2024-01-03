en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

TV Producer Nigel Lythgoe Battles Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
TV Producer Nigel Lythgoe Battles Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Television producer Nigel Lythgoe, renowned for his work on hit reality shows like ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and ‘American Idol,’ is now grappling with a second sexual assault lawsuit. The new allegations surface following a similar lawsuit filed by Paula Abdul, a former collaborator with Lythgoe. The latest accusations emanate from two past participants of the 2003 ABC show ‘All American Girl,’ identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe K.G. and Jane Doe K.L. The pair allege that Lythgoe made unwelcome sexual advances towards them after the show’s conclusion party.

Unraveling the Allegations

One of the accusers alleges that Lythgoe covered her head with his sweater and attempted to kiss her, while the other states he pinned her against a piano and forced his tongue onto her face. The lawsuit also implicates Lythgoe in inappropriate behavior throughout the show’s filming, including swatting and groping contestants. TMZ has identified Lythgoe as the defendant named by initials in the lawsuit, but Lythgoe’s representative has yet to comment on these accusations.

Denial and Discrepancies

Amid Abdul’s allegations that Lythgoe groped and forcibly kissed her approximately 20 years ago, and made another unwelcome advance years later, Lythgoe has dismissed the claims as ‘false’ and ‘deeply offensive.’ Both lawsuits were lodged under the provisions of California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which permits the filing of otherwise time-barred lawsuits within a one-year window. This window closed on December 31, with Abdul’s lawsuit filed just prior on December 29, and the lawsuit from the two contestants filed on January 2.

However, there is a discernible discrepancy in the latest lawsuit, which mentions that one plaintiff, Jane Doe K.G., was born in November 1997. This detail suggests a potential error as it would imply she was a minor at the time of the alleged assault, while the Act applies only to adult victims.

Legal Proceedings and Implications

The allegations made in the lawsuit encompass negligence, sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The case has been filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court. As the legal proceedings continue to unfold, the impact on Lythgoe’s career remains uncertain. The allegations highlight the ongoing struggle within the entertainment industry to combat sexual misconduct and promote a culture of respect and equality.

0
Courts & Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Palo Alto to Refund Gas Utility Customers Following Court-Ordered Settlement

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

A Day in Court: Unveiling the American Justice System in Natrona County, Wyoming

By Israel Ojoko

Young Boy Critically Injured in Brutal Assault: A Community in Shock

By Dil Bar Irshad

Westmoreland County Boosts Legal Salaries to Reinforce Criminal Justice System

By BNN Correspondents

Acquitted Murder Suspect, Ray A. Shetler Jr., Sentenced for Violent Co ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Acquitted Murder Suspect, Ray A. Shetler Jr., Sentenced for Violent Co ...
heart comment 0
Longview, Texas: A Pathway to Resolve Outstanding Warrants and Save on Fines

By BNN Correspondents

Longview, Texas: A Pathway to Resolve Outstanding Warrants and Save on Fines
No Charges for Osceola County Deputies in 2022 Target Shooting, Grand Jury Decides

By Geeta Pillai

No Charges for Osceola County Deputies in 2022 Target Shooting, Grand Jury Decides
Tehama County Felon Faces Life Sentence Under ‘Three Strikes’ Law

By Geeta Pillai

Tehama County Felon Faces Life Sentence Under 'Three Strikes' Law
Wisconsin Court Rules in Favor of Absentee Ballots: A Step Towards Protecting Voting Rights

By Mazhar Abbas

Wisconsin Court Rules in Favor of Absentee Ballots: A Step Towards Protecting Voting Rights
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
15 seconds
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
25 seconds
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
48 seconds
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
48 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
50 seconds
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
50 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
51 seconds
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
54 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
55 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
18 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app