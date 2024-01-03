TV Producer Nigel Lythgoe Battles Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Television producer Nigel Lythgoe, renowned for his work on hit reality shows like ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and ‘American Idol,’ is now grappling with a second sexual assault lawsuit. The new allegations surface following a similar lawsuit filed by Paula Abdul, a former collaborator with Lythgoe. The latest accusations emanate from two past participants of the 2003 ABC show ‘All American Girl,’ identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe K.G. and Jane Doe K.L. The pair allege that Lythgoe made unwelcome sexual advances towards them after the show’s conclusion party.

Unraveling the Allegations

One of the accusers alleges that Lythgoe covered her head with his sweater and attempted to kiss her, while the other states he pinned her against a piano and forced his tongue onto her face. The lawsuit also implicates Lythgoe in inappropriate behavior throughout the show’s filming, including swatting and groping contestants. TMZ has identified Lythgoe as the defendant named by initials in the lawsuit, but Lythgoe’s representative has yet to comment on these accusations.

Denial and Discrepancies

Amid Abdul’s allegations that Lythgoe groped and forcibly kissed her approximately 20 years ago, and made another unwelcome advance years later, Lythgoe has dismissed the claims as ‘false’ and ‘deeply offensive.’ Both lawsuits were lodged under the provisions of California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which permits the filing of otherwise time-barred lawsuits within a one-year window. This window closed on December 31, with Abdul’s lawsuit filed just prior on December 29, and the lawsuit from the two contestants filed on January 2.

However, there is a discernible discrepancy in the latest lawsuit, which mentions that one plaintiff, Jane Doe K.G., was born in November 1997. This detail suggests a potential error as it would imply she was a minor at the time of the alleged assault, while the Act applies only to adult victims.

Legal Proceedings and Implications

The allegations made in the lawsuit encompass negligence, sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The case has been filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court. As the legal proceedings continue to unfold, the impact on Lythgoe’s career remains uncertain. The allegations highlight the ongoing struggle within the entertainment industry to combat sexual misconduct and promote a culture of respect and equality.