Turkish Court Upholds Freedom of Expression in Landmark Twitter Ban Case

In a landmark decision, the Constitutional Court of Turkey has found in favor of 62 individuals, ruling that the prohibition of their Twitter accounts from 2015 to 2023 constituted a violation of their freedom of expression. The court ordered a total of TL 3.4 million in damages awarded to the affected individuals, and also commanded an additional TL 1.1 million in legal fees and other court expenses to be reimbursed.

Financed by Turkish Taxpayers

Representing one of the victorious individuals, Lawyer Hatice Yildiz, shared the court’s decision and highlighted the fact that the compensation would ultimately be financed by Turkish taxpayers. This financial burden on the public exchequer has brought the court’s decision to the forefront of public conversation, especially in the broader context of Turkey’s increasing online censorship and its dire impact on internet freedom.

Judiciary Members Should Bear the Cost

Levent Maziliguney, a lawyer and one of the individuals affected by the Twitter ban, voiced his opinion on the issue. He proposed that the judiciary members responsible for the unlawful decisions should bear the cost of the damages, shifting the financial responsibility from the public to those who were directly involved in the violation of rights.

Controversial Law Annulled

Earlier in the week, the Constitutional Court had also annulled a controversial law that enabled the government to remove or restrict online content. This law, Article 9 of Law No. 5651, was deemed unconstitutional as it infringed on the freedoms of expression and the press. The law, which had been widely criticized for its ambiguous language, had been used as a tool to suppress internet journalism under the guise of protecting personal rights. These pivotal legal developments are unfolding at a time when Turkey’s internet freedom status has been classified as ‘not free’ by the Freedom House.