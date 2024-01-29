Trump's Struggle for Judicial Control: A Comparative Analysis

The struggle for control of the judiciary is not a new phenomenon in politics. Emulating the maneuvers of leaders in Turkey, Poland, and Hungary, former U.S. President Donald Trump sought to reshape the American judiciary. However, the inherent design of the U.S. judicial system, with its checks and balances, judicial independence, and life tenure for judges, presents significant challenges for an aspiring autocrat like Trump.

Trump's Attempt and the International Scenario

The past decade has seen leaders in Turkey, Poland, and Hungary, centralize power and reshape their respective judicial systems. In Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan took a decade to transfer media ownership to his allies and used emergency powers post-coup attempt to gain control over the judiciary. Meanwhile, in Poland, the Law and Justice Party made incremental progress in reshaping the media and judiciary but met significant resistance and eventually lost power.

The U.S. Judiciary: A Tough Nut to Crack

The U.S. judiciary, in contrast, is a complex entity. Despite Trump appointing over a quarter of active federal judges during his term, not all have ruled in ways he wanted, and the current Biden administration is actively appointing non-Trumpian judges. It would be an uphill battle for any U.S. leader to remove hundreds of active judges not loyal to him. The judiciary's decentralized structure and the independence afforded by compensation and elections in some states further complicate control efforts.

Changing the Rules: A Daunting Task

Trump could attempt to change the rules, such as expanding the number of judges, but this would require broad institutional and social consensus. Achieving this consensus is a challenge, given the diverse and often polarized nature of U.S. society. Therefore, gaining full control of the U.S. judiciary would be a long-term challenge for an aspiring autocrat like Trump, requiring significant changes to the judicial system and social norms.